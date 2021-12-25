Unnatural death case filed over Jhalokathi launch fire 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 02:41 pm

An unnatural death case has been filed with Jhalokathi Sadar police station following the deaths of at least 37 passengers after a fire broke out in "MV Abhijan-10" -- a river ferry -- on the River Sugandha early Friday.

One Jahangir Hossian, a night guard at the district's Diakul village, filed the case on Saturday, confirmed Jhalokathi Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khalikur Rahman to The Business Standard.

The devastating fire accident left at least 37 people charred to death and scores injured.

The incident took place around 3am while the launch was on its way to Barguna from Dhaka.

The vessel was reportedly carrying about 1,000 passengers, according to witnesses and passengers.

Passengers who escaped from the fire incident said the fire broke out from the canteen and engine room and continued for hours.

Within five to 10 minutes, the flames engulfed the vessel. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday expressed deep shock and sorrow over the casualties in the fire incident.

Besides, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, state minister for shipping, also expressed deep condolences over the deaths of the launch passengers.

The state minister visited the spot and announced that the Bangladesh Integrated Water Resources Assessment will provide Tk1.5 lakh in financial aid to the families of each of those killed in Friday's launch fire.

Besides, the Jhalakathi district administration announced to provide Tk25,000 to each deceased's family.
 

