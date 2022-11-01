University student found dead in capital

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 08:27 pm

Related News

University student found dead in capital

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 08:27 pm
University student found dead in capital

The police have recovered the body of a university student from his residence in West Rampura of the capital.

The deceased, Niaz Morshed Nadim, 20, was a second year student at East West University.

Police sent his body to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue on Tuesday (1 November) around 6:15pm, Sub-inspector Foisal, duty officer of Hatirjheel police station, told The Business Standard.

"We recovered his body in the afternoon. The body was sent to DMCH morgue in the evening for post-mortem. The exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report," he said.

Morshed's brother Naim told the media that he hanged himself in his room at some point on Monday night.

"We found him in the morning and informed the police. They recovered the body in the afternoon," he said.

"We have never left any of his wants unfulfilled. There was no quarrelling with anyone in the family. Before his death, he reset everything on his mobile, Facebook and computer," Naim lamented.

Top News

private university student death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

7h | Panorama
Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

9h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

11h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

26m | Videos
Test run of Padma Bridge rail link project begins

Test run of Padma Bridge rail link project begins

31m | Videos
Choosing career in music is difficult: Abanti Sithi

Choosing career in music is difficult: Abanti Sithi

41m | Videos
Best sports shop in Dhaka

Best sports shop in Dhaka

41m | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due