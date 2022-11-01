University student found dead in capital

The police have recovered the body of a university student from his residence in West Rampura of the capital.

The deceased, Niaz Morshed Nadim, 20, was a second year student at East West University.

Police sent his body to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue on Tuesday (1 November) around 6:15pm, Sub-inspector Foisal, duty officer of Hatirjheel police station, told The Business Standard.

"We recovered his body in the afternoon. The body was sent to DMCH morgue in the evening for post-mortem. The exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report," he said.

Morshed's brother Naim told the media that he hanged himself in his room at some point on Monday night.

"We found him in the morning and informed the police. They recovered the body in the afternoon," he said.

"We have never left any of his wants unfulfilled. There was no quarrelling with anyone in the family. Before his death, he reset everything on his mobile, Facebook and computer," Naim lamented.