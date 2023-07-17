Unitex Group Director arrested in Sitakunda forest encroachment case

Unitex Group Director (Legal and Estate) Farhan Ahmed, 55, has been arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion-RAB in connection with encroachment of forest land on the Sitakunda coast of Chattogram.

A team of RAB-7 arrested him from his house in Goachi Bagan area under Chawkbazar police station of the city on Sunday (16 July) around 10pm. Later on Monday (17 July) morning, he was handed over to the Sitakunda Model police station.

Sitakunda Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tofail Ahmed told TBS, "There was an arrest warrant against Farhan Ahmed in the forest department case. The accused will be handed over to the court at the end of the legal process."

Earlier, on 6 June, the Coastal Forest Department filed a case in Chattogram Forest Court accusing six people including two top officials of Unitex. They were accused of illegal encroachment and illegal encroachment of forest land in Sitakunda's Barabakunda, attempt to forcefully construct a dam in the forest land and excavate the soil under the Forest Act, 1927 (as amended in 2000).

On 25 June, the Forest Department officials submitted the POR (Prosecution Offense Report) of the case. Later, the court issued an arrest warrant against the six accused in the case. Unitex Director (Legal and Estate) Farhan Ahmed was made the prime accused in the case.