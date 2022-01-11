Unicef stands in support of of Rohingya refugees affected by fire: Representative

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 08:20 am
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 08:34 am

Related News

Unicef stands in support of of Rohingya refugees affected by fire: Representative

In his statement, the Unicef Representative to Bangladesh thanked the local authorities, front-line responders and all partners whose tireless work brought the fire under control

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 08:20 am
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 08:34 am
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Unicef has said that the UN organisation is deeply grieved and stands in support of the thousands of Rohingya refugees affected by the fire that broke out in the refugee camps on 9 January in Cox's Bazar, Unicef Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett said in a statement. 

"Unicef and partner organisations have been working on the ground since Sunday evening to ensure the immediate and urgent needs of children and families. This includes food, water, sanitation, clothing and shelter materials for affected families who have lost their belongings in the fire," Yett said. 

The fire damaged two Unicef-supported learning centres for Rohingya refugee children and almost 200 WASH facilities, Yett added in his statement. 

"There has been no report of casualties and those displaced by the fire have taken shelter in adjacent camps. Seven children who were injured in the incident are being provided with the necessary medical assistance,"he added. 

Yett said the aid agency's concern now is to ensure the safety, security and protection of children who have been displaced from the shelters due to the fire and avoid other potential risks at this time of crisis.

"Unicef and its partners are committed to ensuring that children are protected from health risks and injuries, and provided the necessary psychosocial support. We have started setting up child help desks in the affected area, and two unaccompanied children who were separated were reunited with their families through our efforts. We also remain vigilant to prevent further risks for children in the area, child labour for collection of debris and construction efforts,"  Sheldon Yett said. 

In his statement, the Unicef Representative to Bangladesh thanked the local authorities, front-line responders and all partners whose tireless work brought the fire under control.

Unicef Bangladesh / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

15h | Wheels
Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

20h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

22h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

12h | Videos
Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

12h | Videos
Emerald Oil, a comeback story

Emerald Oil, a comeback story

12h | Videos
Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment