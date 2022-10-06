UNGA was a success for Bangladesh: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said that Bangladesh's participation in this year's United Nations General Assembly was very much successful.

"Considering overall (aspects of engagement), I think Bangladesh's participation in this year's United Nations General Assembly was very much successful," she said.

She made the statement while delivering her introductory speech in a press conference on the outcome of her recent official visit to the UK and the US at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said that in this year's assembly Bangladesh joined in all important meetings actively.

"This has strengthened Bangladesh's position further in multilateral forums," she said.

She hoped that the active participation of Bangladesh will also expand in the arena of international cooperation.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim moderated the press conference.

Sheikh Hasina returned home on early Tuesday after completing her 18-days visit.

Earlier, Sheikh she went to London on 15 September, on an official visit to the United Kingdom mainly to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and a reception hosted by King Charles ll.

On 19 September, she left London for New York while on 24 September she went to Washington DC.

During her stay in the US, Sheikh Hasina addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on 23 September. She also took part in several events on the sidelines of the UNGA.