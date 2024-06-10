UNFPA to provide Tk15.5 crore in grants under two projects

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is set to provide Tk15.5 crore under two projects aimed at combatting gender-based violence (GBV) and enhancing women's safety.

Government of Bangladesh and the UNFPA signed agreements for the two projects at the Economic Relations Division yesterday (9 June).

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division represented the Government of Bangladesh, while UNFPA was represented by Kristine Blokhus, country representative in Bangladesh.

The project titled "Promoting Rights and Advancement of Women and Girls to Prevent GBV" aims to foster positive change and cultivate an inclusive community by mitigating harmful practices and gender-based violence (GBV).

Its overarching goal is to develop legal and policy frameworks to expedite capacity-building, enhance coordination, and deliver livelihood-focused services across various levels, particularly at the national and subnational level, in response to GBV. Under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, the Department of Women Affairs will implement the project. This initiative is set to receive a grant of Tk825.00 lakh from UNFPA, with an additional contribution of Tk1.14 lakh from the Bangladesh Government, amounting to a total budget of Tk826.14 lakh.

The project "Prevention and Response to Gender-Based Violence Against Women and Girls (PREVAIL)" is designed to enhance the capacity of the Bangladesh Police by 2026 through training on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of Special Service Desks in priority districts.

Additionally, it aims to improve services for women in 92 police stations within these priority districts through gender-transformative measures. Under the purview of the Public Security Division, the project will be implemented by the Bangladesh Police. UNFPA will provide a grant of Tk731.79 lakh for the project.

These projects, led respectively by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and the Bangladesh Police, aim to combat gender-based violence (GBV) and enhance women's safety. Supported by UNFPA and the Bangladesh Government, they contribute to broader development goals and promote sustainable development for all.

The Government of Bangladesh and UNFPA reaffirm their strong commitment to working closely together to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and improve the well-being of the people of Bangladesh.