Under-trial prisoner dies at DMCH

An under-trial prisoner was declared dead after being brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday (20 May).

The deceased was identified as SM Mahasin-ul-Muluk, 68, son of Barkat Ullah.

Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, said Muluk was brought to the DMCH around 5:30am from Keraniganj Central jail as he fell ill.

The on-duty doctor declared him dead after his arrival in the emergency department of the hospital, he said.

The body was sent to the DMCH morgue.