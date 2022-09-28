30% of Dhaka South's waste still out in the open: Mayor

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 07:42 pm

Earlier, 90% of the waste lay out in the open, he says

File photo of Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh
File photo of Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, says in the last two years, Dhaka South's waste management has improved to a large extent and now only 30% of waste remains out in the open here.

"Earlier in Dhaka South, 90% of the waste was lying about in open spaces. Now that has been reduced to only 30%" he said, inaugurating the interim Secondary Transfer Station (STS) in Khilgaon on Wednesday.

"We are working on building the rest of the Secondary Transfer Station (STS) to increase waste collection in the city," Taposh said.

Pointing out that Dhaka is no longer a city of trash, the Dhaka South Mayor said, "Only 24 STSs were built in Dhaka South in about 50 years. But we have built 35 STSs in the last two years. Construction of the Secondary Transfer Stations is going on in the remaining wards as well to keep the city clean."

City Corporation's Chief Executive Officer Farid Ahmed, Secretary Akramuzzaman, Chief Property Officer Rasel Sabrin, councillors, and women councillors of the respective wards, were present at that time.

Earlier in June 2020, Taposh directed officials to build Secondary Transfer Stations in every ward of Dhaka South City Corporation, including the newly assimilated 18 wards.

 

