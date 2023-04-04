UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework initiatives touch millions in 1st year

In the first year of implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2022-2026, the initiatives of the UN in the country touched millions and directly benefited hundreds of thousands of people, said the annual report of the United Nations in Bangladesh.

Alongside advancing support to achieve sustainable development, the UN country team and its humanitarian partners strengthened support for the country's preparedness and response to climate-related disasters, and for the Rohingya humanitarian crisis, said the annual report of the key results of the UN's development and humanitarian activities in 2022.

Presenting the report, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Gwyn Lewis, said, "In May 2022, the country witnessed severe flash floods in Sylhet and Sunamganj impacting 7.2 million people and leaving millions displaced. Economic damages in the region were estimated at upwards of $722 million.

"To support the immediate emergency response and to assist those worst affected by flash floods, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) allocated $5 million to provide lifesaving support to vulnerable communities in the worst-hit districts, with an overall response of $20.45 million mobilised by the international community."

He further said for the fifth year, Bangladesh continues to host close to one million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, and must be commended for generously providing safety to the Rohingya refugees since August 2017. In 2022, the Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis, a prioritised appeal of $881 million, received 59% of the requested funding ($520.5 million) by the end of the year and succeeded in providing critical humanitarian and basic services.

"Despite the challenging global environment of 2022, the UN has continued to support the people and the Government of Bangladesh to strengthen institutions, policies and implementation of a wide range of initiatives and services. Efforts to strengthen food security, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, education, child protection, support for survivors of gender-based violence, safe, orderly and regular migration, social protection, and health continue," Gwyn Lewis added.