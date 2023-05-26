UN honours five fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers

Bangladesh

UNB
26 May, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 12:50 pm

Related News

UN honours five fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers

UNB
26 May, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 12:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The United Nations has awarded 'Dag Hammarskjöld Medal' to five fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers for their supreme sacrifice in UN Peacekeeping operations.

The award was handed over on Friday at the General Assembly Hall by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a ceremony to honor 103 peacekeepers from 39 countries who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in 2022.

The respective Permanent Representatives received the awards on behalf of their countries.

Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York, received the medals on behalf of the fallen peacekeepers of Bangladesh on May 25.

The five Bangladeshi fallen peacekeepers are: Sergeant Md Manjur Rahman (was serving in UNISFA, Abyei), Lance Corporal Kafil Majumder (was serving in UNMISS, South Sudan), Sainik Md Sharif Hossain (was serving in MUNISCA, Central African Republic), SainikMd JahangirAlam (was serving in MINUSCA, Central African Republic) and Sainik Md Jasim Uddin (was serving in MINUSCA, Central African Republic).

After receiving the Medal, Ambassador Muhith signed the condolence book kept at the General Assembly Hall on this occasion and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the fallen peacekeepers.

Bangladesh is currently the top contributor of uniformed personnel to UN peacekeeping operations.

At present around 7,500 Bangladeshi peacekeepers are deployed in 9 peacekeeping missions. So far, 166 peacekeepers from Bangladesh have lost their lives while serving in UN peacekeeping operations.

Top News

UN / Bangladesh / peacekeepers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Esquire has a large chrome grille taking up all of the front, which makes the car look more bold and premium. The Voxy is made to look more sporty with less chrome bits and angular black bits. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Voxy & Esquire: Multi-purpose vehicles done right

5h | Wheels
How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

18h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

1d | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

19h | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

22h | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

21h | TBS Stories
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in Jul-May FY23 to support national budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in Jul-May FY23 to support national budget

1h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

4
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

5
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget