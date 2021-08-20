UN appoints Dr Nazrul Islam as Development Research Head

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 August, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2021, 03:11 pm

Related News

UN appoints Dr Nazrul Islam as Development Research Head

TBS Report
20 August, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2021, 03:11 pm

The United Nations has appointed economist Dr Nazrul Islam as Chief of Development Research. 

Dr Islam will lead the preparation of UN flagship reports on global development issues and provide policy input and advise to the senior management of the organisation, said a press release. 

Dr Nazrul earned his PhD in economics from Harvard University and MSc In economics from Moscow State University. 

He taught at Dhaka University, Harvard University, Emory University, Kyushu University, and St John's University and joined the United Nations in 2006. 

Dr Nazrul earned international reputation for his contribution to several areas of economics, including growth, transition, sustainable development, and political economy. 

He has published twenty books and numerous articles in reputed international journals. 

He founded Bangladesh Environment Network (BEN) in 1998 and initiated the formation of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) in 2000. 

Top News

UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

1d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

1d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

1d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Corporates

E-Orange owner, her husband sent to jail