UN appoints Dr Nazrul Islam as Development Research Head

The United Nations has appointed economist Dr Nazrul Islam as Chief of Development Research.

Dr Islam will lead the preparation of UN flagship reports on global development issues and provide policy input and advise to the senior management of the organisation, said a press release.

Dr Nazrul earned his PhD in economics from Harvard University and MSc In economics from Moscow State University.

He taught at Dhaka University, Harvard University, Emory University, Kyushu University, and St John's University and joined the United Nations in 2006.

Dr Nazrul earned international reputation for his contribution to several areas of economics, including growth, transition, sustainable development, and political economy.

He has published twenty books and numerous articles in reputed international journals.

He founded Bangladesh Environment Network (BEN) in 1998 and initiated the formation of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) in 2000.