ULAB teachers hold protest on campus

Teachers of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) gathered in front of the main campus on 31 July expressing solidarity with students of the quota protest. Photo: TBS

Expressing solidarity with students, teachers of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) gathered in front of the main campus today at Beribadh, Mohammadpur, Dhaka.

Teachers from all departments joined the protest, covering their mouths with red cloths and holding placards demanding justice for the killing of students and calling for the release of arrested students.

Professor Azfar Hussain from the Department of English & Humanities (DEH) criticised the deployment of the military and their use of force against protesters.

He also condemned the government's blocking of the internet and social media, highlighting these actions as violations of basic human rights.

The teachers also discussed the forcible extraction of statements from movement leaders and the violence against not only students but also ordinary people, laborers, and children.

Prof. Azfar recited a poem echoing the demands of the students.

Kaiser Hamidul Haq, Professor and Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities, also spoke out against the killing of students.

"Students are the future of the country and that killing them indiscriminately was an abominable decision by the government," he added.

Prof. Salimullah Khan stated that "the government's denial and search for pretexts were baseless. If students damaged buildings and establishments, it was a symbolic protest."

The teachers also demanded the immediate release of all students and an end to further arrests and harassment.

They called for a thorough investigation into the events.

At the end of the protest, the teachers observed a minute of silence for the deceased.