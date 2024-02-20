Ukraine's PM makes stopover in Dhaka 

Bangladesh

After the refueling, the special aircraft was set to leave the airport for its final destination, Ukraine

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal listens to the Ukrainian national anthem as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomes him with an enhanced honor cordon before a meeting between the two at the Pentagon following U.S. President Biden's announcement on an additional $800 million security assistance package for Ukraine in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal listens to the Ukrainian national anthem as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomes him with an enhanced honor cordon before a meeting between the two at the Pentagon following U.S. President Biden's announcement on an additional $800 million security assistance package for Ukraine in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had a brief stopover at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Tuesday night. 

While returning from Japan, the special aircraft carrying the Prime Minister of Ukraine along with his 20-member entourage landed at Dhaka airport at around 8:50 pm for refueling, said Additional SP of Airport Armed Police Battalion, Mohammad Ziaul Hoque.

After the refueling, the special aircraft was set to leave the airport for its final destination, Ukraine. 

Additional Foreign Secretary Dr Nazrul Islam and DG ( EE & CIS) were scheduled to be there at the airport to welcome the Ukraine Prime Minister, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

On 19 February, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, who was attending the Japan-Ukraine Conference for the Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, during her recent visit to Germany, met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference-2024.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon to find a way to stop the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always says we are against all kinds of war," Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said while briefing reporters about the outcome of the PM's meeting with Zelenskyy.

 

