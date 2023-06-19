UK will continue to 'support democratic process' in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
19 June, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 08:00 pm

Related News

UK will continue to 'support democratic process' in Bangladesh

UNB
19 June, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 08:00 pm
UK will continue to &#039;support democratic process&#039; in Bangladesh

British Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Anne-Marie Trevelyan has assured that her government will continue to support democratic processes in Bangladesh, according to Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam held a meeting with the British Minister on Monday in London and expressed Bangladesh government's resolve to extend all possible support to the Election Commission to hold free and fair general elections.

During the meeting, the state minister expressed happiness that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina could attend the historic royal coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6 May in London.

He also expressed satisfaction over the fruitful meeting between Hasina and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Marlborough House in May on the margins of the Commonwealth Leaders Event.

The FCDO Minister of State (Indo-Pacific) conveyed the British government's sincere appreciation for Prime Minister Hasina's attending the royal coronation.

She expressed that Rishi Sunak was pleased to meet Hasina during the royal coronation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The British minister expressed satisfaction at the signing of the Joint Communique on Aviation Trade and Investment Partnership between Bangladesh and the UK governments during the Prime Minister's visit to the UK last month.

The state minister thanked the British government for their humanitarian support to the Rohingya camps and political support towards a safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar.

He also underscored that the Rohingya crisis must not go out of sight of the international community.

The British minister of State praised Bangladesh's generosity in hosting the Rohingyas and echoed that the issue should get due attention from the international community.

The state minister informed the British minister of state that the Bangladesh Cabinet decided last week to accede to the Hong Kong Convention on Ship Recycling paving the way for the Convention to come into effect.

The British minister of state thanked the Bangladesh government for its decision and expressed the desire to work together for green shipping and maritime security.

Both sides also shared their views on Commonwealth affairs, particularly on trade and investment issues and hoped that the upcoming Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum in Dhaka will be a success.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and Director General (West Europe & EU) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazi Russel Pervez were present at the meeting.

Top News

UK / Shahriar Alam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

10h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Illustration: Mamunur Rahid

How we lost out on a million because our ancestors refused to buy cheap land

1h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

2h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

3h | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

9h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline