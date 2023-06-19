UK will continue to 'support democratic process' in Bangladesh

British Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Anne-Marie Trevelyan has assured that her government will continue to support democratic processes in Bangladesh, according to Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam held a meeting with the British Minister on Monday in London and expressed Bangladesh government's resolve to extend all possible support to the Election Commission to hold free and fair general elections.

During the meeting, the state minister expressed happiness that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina could attend the historic royal coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6 May in London.

He also expressed satisfaction over the fruitful meeting between Hasina and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Marlborough House in May on the margins of the Commonwealth Leaders Event.

The FCDO Minister of State (Indo-Pacific) conveyed the British government's sincere appreciation for Prime Minister Hasina's attending the royal coronation.

She expressed that Rishi Sunak was pleased to meet Hasina during the royal coronation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The British minister expressed satisfaction at the signing of the Joint Communique on Aviation Trade and Investment Partnership between Bangladesh and the UK governments during the Prime Minister's visit to the UK last month.

The state minister thanked the British government for their humanitarian support to the Rohingya camps and political support towards a safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar.

He also underscored that the Rohingya crisis must not go out of sight of the international community.

The British minister of State praised Bangladesh's generosity in hosting the Rohingyas and echoed that the issue should get due attention from the international community.

The state minister informed the British minister of state that the Bangladesh Cabinet decided last week to accede to the Hong Kong Convention on Ship Recycling paving the way for the Convention to come into effect.

The British minister of state thanked the Bangladesh government for its decision and expressed the desire to work together for green shipping and maritime security.

Both sides also shared their views on Commonwealth affairs, particularly on trade and investment issues and hoped that the upcoming Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum in Dhaka will be a success.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem and Director General (West Europe & EU) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazi Russel Pervez were present at the meeting.