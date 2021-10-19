UK envoy expresses condolences to communal attack victims

The British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson has expressed his condolences to the victims of recent communal violence in the country.

High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson on Tuesday evening tweeted expressing his condolences to the victims.

My condolences to victims of recent violence affecting Durga Puja celebrations. UK stands with those working for religious tolerance and harmony, in 🇧🇩and around the world pic.twitter.com/cNFdBfdETk— Robert C Dickson (@RCDicksonUK) October 19, 2021

"My condolences to victims of recent violence affecting Durga Puja celebrations," Dickson tweeted.

Dickson added that the UK stands with those working for religious tolerance and harmony, and posted a picture of himself attending Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh.

"UK stands with those working for religious tolerance and harmony, in Bangladesh and around the world," High Commissioner Dickson's tweet further added in his tweet.

On Wednesday (13 October), a reported besmirching of the holy Quran stoked communal tensions in Cumilla. The incident sparked a storm on social media as temples and puja celebrations came under attack in several districts.

Violence broke out in some districts in the country after the reported desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja mandap in Cumilla, prompting the government to deploy Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members in 20 districts to fend off further trouble.

Five people were killed in clashes, several idols and puja mandaps were vandalised, and some homes of Hindus were torched by mob in few districts over the past three days.