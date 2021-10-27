UAE urged to fix salaries of Bangladeshi workers   

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad has requested the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to determine the salary structure of Bangladeshi expatriates working in the country.

Imran Ahmad, who was on an official visit to Abu Dhabi, made the request to UAE Human Resources and Emiratisation Minister Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar on Tuesday during a bilateral meeting, according to a expatriates' welfare ministry press release in Dhaka.

The meeting took place at Habtoor Palace in Dubai. During the meeting, Imran Ahmed thanked the UAE for opening the UAE labour market to Bangladeshi workers.

The minister called for providing more employment opportunities to Bangladeshi workers by introducing employment visas for other UAE provinces.

In reply, the UAE Human Resources and Emiratisation minister assured that they would consider employing more Bangladeshi workers in phases.

The two ministers also discussed various issues of mutual interest during the talk.

The UAE is the second largest destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers. Around 12 lakh Bangladeshis are working in the UAE, according to an unofficial estimate.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Abu Zafar, expatriates' welfare Additional Secretary Abdul Quader and Deputy Secretary Nasheed Rizwana Monir were also present at the meeting.

Expatriates' welfare minister Imran Ahmad left Dhaka for Abu Dhabi to attend the ministerial-level "Abu Dhabi Dialogue".

