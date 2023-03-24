UAE leaders congratulate President, PM on Independence Day

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders, in separate messages, have congratulated Bangladesh's president and prime minister on the occasion of Independence Day and National Day on March 26.

The western Asian country, the UAE, is also celebrating Bangladesh Independence Day-2023 by illuminating the flag of Bangladesh on its iconic and landmark buildings, a UAE Embassy press release said Thursday (23 March).

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Bangladesh President Mohammad Abdul Hamid.

Besides, the UAE vice president, prime minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has also sent congratulatory messages to Bangladesh President Mohammad Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In their messages, both leaders conveyed sincere felicitations on the national occasion and extended best wishes for their counterpart's sound health and they wished for continued peace, progress, prosperity and well-being for the friendly country and people of Bangladesh.