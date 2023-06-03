Two UIU students drown while taking bath at River Padma

Two students of the United International University (UIU) have died while taking a bath at River Padma in Munshiganj's Louhajong upazila.

The deceased are – Sabyasachi Soumya Das, 29, son of Shariful Haque of Badda, and Nurul Haque Nafiu, 24, son of Shoroj Das of Tejgaon area of the capital.

Both were students of the university's EEE department, confirmed Mahbub, in-charge of the Mawa river police outpost.

He said, "Total of five UIU students were taking a bath near pillar No-16 of the Padma Bridge around 11:30am yesterday (Friday, 2 June).

"Three of them could swim back to shore with the help of locals but Nafiu and Sabyasachi went missing."

"Fire service divers recovered the body of one of the missing, Sabyasachi Soumya Das, around 4pm the same."

"Meanwhile, after all-out search efforts, Nafiu's body was recovered from the river near Bornopara area under Lauhajang around 11pm this morning (Saturday, 3 June)," Mahbub added.