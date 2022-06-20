Two students die at Mirsharai waterfall, one missing

Bodies of two students have been recovered from Napittachara waterfall in the Noiduaria area of Chattogram.

The deceased are Tanvir Ahmed Masud of the University of Science and Technology (USTC) and Toufiq Ahmed of Noakhali Science and Technology University.

Tanvir's younger brother Ishtiaq Ahmed has been reported missing.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, Mirsharai Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Kabir Hasan said the students went to visit Napittachara waterfall on Sunday morning.

"Toufiq Ahmed's body was recovered from the waterfall on Sunday afternoon while the body of Masud was found floating on Monday morning," said Kabir.

Ishtiaq Ahmed remains missing

The ticket counter of the waterfall site remained closed on Sunday due to heavy rainfall, said Aayech Ahmed, an official of TSR International that took lease of the waterfall.

Aayech said he came to know that three students entered the waterfall around 12pm and heard one of them died in the evening.

Later, the officials informed the police who recovered the bodies.