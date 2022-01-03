Two pythons rescued in Rajbari

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 05:33 pm

Related News

Two pythons rescued in Rajbari

"The farm owner passionately kept the two pythons in his possession. He was unaware about the law"

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 05:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A few years ago, a private-run television channel featured on Rabiul Islam Ranju's snake farm. The farm, located at Kalukhali upazila under Rajbari district, hatched several snake species for exporting snake venom.

However, on 2 January, a team of Forest Department's Wildlife Crime Control Unit (WCCU) raided Rabiul's snake farm and rescued two Burmese pythons (Python bivittatus): one 14-feet long and another 13.5-feet long.

According to Wildlife (conservation and security) Act 2012, possessing, hatching, and trading of python is prohibited.

"The farm – founded three years ago – was left almost abandoned as most of the snakes had died. The farm owner passionately kept the two pythons in his possession. He was unaware about the law," said Nargis Sultana, wildlife inspector.

WCCU director ASM Jahir Uddin Akon led the raid. South Asia Wildlife Enforcement Network (SAWEN) – a regional inter-governmental wildlife law enforcement support body – recently informed WCCU about the farm.  

Deep Ecology and Snake Rescue Foundation volunteers were also present during the rescue drive.

Top News

python / rescue / Rajbari

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

4h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Collected

Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

6h | Brands
Every department at Olympic Industries Ltd installed heat and steam recovery systems in the machineries to save fuel. Photo: Courtesy

For CSR, Olympic Industries took it upon themselves to go green

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Nintendo Switch: Reviving the era of handheld console gaming 

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

2h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

3h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

22h | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report