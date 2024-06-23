Two prisoners die while undergoing treatment at DMCH

Bangladesh

UNB
23 June, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 04:33 pm

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). File photo: Collected
Two prisoners receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) died on Saturday night and this morning.

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH police outpost, made the confirmation.

The deceased were identified as Shah Alam Hawlader, 60, from Betagi upazila in Barguna district, and Md Hannan, 40, from Kotwali upazila in Cumilla district.

According to jail sources, Shah Alam was serving a sentence for a cheque forgery case. Initially held at Barguna Jail, he was transferred to Barishal Central Jail and later to DMCH on 10 June due to illness.

He passed away on Sunday at 7am while receiving treatment at the Department of Medicine.

On the other hand, Md Hannan, who was serving a sentence in a narcotics case, was previously held at Cumilla Central Jail. He was transferred to DMCH on 22 June from Dhaka Central Jail due to health complications. 

Hannan succumbed to his illness on Saturday at 9:10pm while undergoing treatment at DMCH.

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia said the bodies have been kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy. The jail authorities have filed separate general diaries with Shahbagh Police Station regarding these incidents.

DMCH / Prisoner dead / Bangladesh

