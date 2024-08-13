Two more rifles looted from Sherpur District Jail recovered

Bangladesh

UNB
13 August, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 10:31 pm

Related News

Two more rifles looted from Sherpur District Jail recovered

UNB
13 August, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 10:31 pm
Google Map image
Google Map image

Two more Chinese rifles looted from Sherpur District Jail during the 5 August violence were handed over to the Army after recovering on Monday night, said authorities.

With this, three Chinese rifles were recovered for the past three days.

Moreover, a sword was handed over to the Sherpur Army Camp on Monday night.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sources said after the Sherpur Army Camp requested the return of the looted weapons, a local youth from the Khowarpara area spotted the two rifles and a sword abandoned on the road.

Later, he returned the items to the Army Camp located at the Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium in Sherpur on Monday night.

Earlier, based on a tip-off, members of the Ansar-VDP found a Chinese rifle wrapped in a sack in a pile of garbage near the Sherpur Sadar Upazila Parishad Gate on the night of August 10.

Sherpur District Jail Superintendent Md. Humayun Kabir Khan confirmed the recovery of three weapons stolen from the jail.

Mentionable, perpetrators set ablaze, vandalized and looted Sherpur District Jail on August 5. During the violence, all prisoners escaped, and several weapons and ammunition were looted from the facility.

rifle / sherpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

2d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

2d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Salman F Rahman was running away wearing a lungi after cutting his beard; Anisul Haque was with him

Salman F Rahman was running away wearing a lungi after cutting his beard; Anisul Haque was with him

57m | Videos
Families of missing relatives crowd in front of the Chief Adviser's residence

Families of missing relatives crowd in front of the Chief Adviser's residence

1h | Videos
Salman F Rahman, Anisul Huq arrested from Sadarghat

Salman F Rahman, Anisul Huq arrested from Sadarghat

1h | Videos
Masrur Reaz appointed BSEC chairman

Masrur Reaz appointed BSEC chairman

3h | Videos