Two more rifles looted from Sherpur District Jail recovered

Two more Chinese rifles looted from Sherpur District Jail during the 5 August violence were handed over to the Army after recovering on Monday night, said authorities.

With this, three Chinese rifles were recovered for the past three days.

Moreover, a sword was handed over to the Sherpur Army Camp on Monday night.

Sources said after the Sherpur Army Camp requested the return of the looted weapons, a local youth from the Khowarpara area spotted the two rifles and a sword abandoned on the road.

Later, he returned the items to the Army Camp located at the Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium in Sherpur on Monday night.

Earlier, based on a tip-off, members of the Ansar-VDP found a Chinese rifle wrapped in a sack in a pile of garbage near the Sherpur Sadar Upazila Parishad Gate on the night of August 10.

Sherpur District Jail Superintendent Md. Humayun Kabir Khan confirmed the recovery of three weapons stolen from the jail.

Mentionable, perpetrators set ablaze, vandalized and looted Sherpur District Jail on August 5. During the violence, all prisoners escaped, and several weapons and ammunition were looted from the facility.