Two people were killed and three others injured after a gas-cylinder loaded truck overturned on the north viaduct of the Padma Bridge at Mawa end on Sunday.

Asaduzzaman, duty doctor of emergency unit at upazila health complex, said two people died on the spot in the accident around 10pm.

Three critically injured patients have been referred to Dhaka Medical College, he added.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.