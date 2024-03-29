Two killed in Gazipur mob lynching over suspected cattle theft

Two people were beaten to death by a mob in Sinhasree union under Kapasia upazila of Gazipur early Thursday (28 March) on suspicion of stealing cows.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

According to locals, a group of men, including the deceased, entered the area around 2am to steal cows. A resident of Namila village of Sinhasree union discovered the attempted theft and raised an alarm, gathering villagers who then apprehended and beat one suspect to death on the spot.

Another suspect fled to a nearby paddy field in Boribari village, but was chased down and beaten to death by the enraged mob.

Two graphic videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. One video shows a young man, believed to be one of the suspects, sitting injured and bloodied on the ground. A crowd surrounds him, hurling abuse and threats. The other video depicts the mob brutally beating the young man with sticks and whips.

Sinhasree Union Parishad Chairman Anwar Parvez acknowledged the rise in cattle theft in the area, which he believes fueled the mob's anger. He claimed the villagers were keeping watch to deter thefts when they encountered the suspects.

"People are very angry about the frequent cow thefts," he said.

However, Anwar Parvez admitted he had not seen the viral videos and offered no explanation for the mob's decision to inflict violence instead of involving the police.

Kapasia police station Officer-in-Charge Abu Bakr Mia confirmed that unidentified individuals attempted to steal cattle from a house in Namila village. Locals apprehended two suspects and subjected them to a brutal beating. The men were later taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The bodies have been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur for autopsy. Police have initiated legal proceedings against those involved in the mob lynching.