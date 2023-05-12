Two Juba League activists shot in Rupganj

Two Juba League activists were shot and injured in Rupganj's Golakandail union on Thursday (11 May) night, police said.

The injured were identified as Masum Billah, 26, and Jobair, 24. They are members of the local ward Juba League.

Inspector Md Bachchu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Police Outpost, said on Friday Masum was shot in the waist while Jobair in the back. Both are being treated in the emergency department.

He said the local police station has already been informed regarding the matter.

According to witnesses, they were allegedly attacked and shot by a group of 20-25 activists of a rival faction in front of the new market.

Later, they were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.