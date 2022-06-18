Two Indian sailors die in Chattogram Port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 09:51 pm

Two Indian sailors die in Chattogram Port

Two Indian nationals died while inspecting the oil tanker of a ship anchored at the Chattogram Port on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Jishnu Raj, 29, and Akhil Sekhar, 28, from Kerala of India, Patenga Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kabir Hossain told The Business Standard.

Jishnu Raj and Akhil Sekhar descended to the tank to check density at around 4 pm on Friday (17 June) after the oil was unloaded.

After a while, both of them were seen lying unconscious in the tank. 

Kabir Hossain said the two were rescued from the tank and taken to the Max Hospital in Mehedibagh of the port city around 7pm. 

The doctor on duty declared Jishnu Raj dead on arrival.

Akhil Sekhar died on Saturday (18 June) afternoon while undergoing treatment at the ICU. 

Their bodies were sent to the morgue of Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

On 15 June this year, the Danish flag-carrying soybean oil-carrying mother vessel MT Nord Magic arrived in Chattogram port. 

The ship had a total of 25 crew members, 21 of them are Indian nationals.

One each was Dennis and Luthian and two were Filipinos.
 

