Two Indian Navy ships reach Mongla for exercise

Bangladesh

BSS
24 May, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 09:21 pm

Related News

Two Indian Navy ships reach Mongla for exercise

BSS
24 May, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 09:21 pm
Two Indian Navy ships reach Mongla for exercise

Two Indian Navy ships, INS Kora and INS Sumedha arrived at Mongla Port today for the harbour phase of the 2nd edition of annual exercise 'Bangosagar'. 

'Bangosagar' will be conducted on May 24-25 where the operational teams of both Navies will discuss operational procedures, an Indian High Commission press release said here. 

Indian Naval Ships arrived after conducting the 4th edition of India-Bangladesh Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) with Bangladesh Navy Ships on May 22-23 along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). 

The CORPAT drill is an annual exercise between the two Navies to enhance interoperability while conducting maritime operations to combat transnational maritime crimes, the release added. 

Maritime Patrol Aircraft of both countries also participated in the Coordinated Patrol.

In addition, the Special Forces teams from both Navies will also conduct joint drills to strengthen interoperability as well as to learn from each other's best practices. 

On May 26, the ships of both Navies will sail together to conduct the Sea phase of the exercise in the Bay of Bengal which will involve naval drills, manoeuvres, weapon firings, and interception exercises.

The exercise will culminate on May 27, the release said.

The last IN-BN CORPAT was conducted in October 2020. 

Indian Navy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

11h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

12h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

1h | Videos
Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

1h | Videos
Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

3h | Videos
Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature