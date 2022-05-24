Two Indian Navy ships reach Mongla for exercise

Two Indian Navy ships, INS Kora and INS Sumedha arrived at Mongla Port today for the harbour phase of the 2nd edition of annual exercise 'Bangosagar'.

'Bangosagar' will be conducted on May 24-25 where the operational teams of both Navies will discuss operational procedures, an Indian High Commission press release said here.

Indian Naval Ships arrived after conducting the 4th edition of India-Bangladesh Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) with Bangladesh Navy Ships on May 22-23 along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The CORPAT drill is an annual exercise between the two Navies to enhance interoperability while conducting maritime operations to combat transnational maritime crimes, the release added.

Maritime Patrol Aircraft of both countries also participated in the Coordinated Patrol.

In addition, the Special Forces teams from both Navies will also conduct joint drills to strengthen interoperability as well as to learn from each other's best practices.

On May 26, the ships of both Navies will sail together to conduct the Sea phase of the exercise in the Bay of Bengal which will involve naval drills, manoeuvres, weapon firings, and interception exercises.

The exercise will culminate on May 27, the release said.

The last IN-BN CORPAT was conducted in October 2020.