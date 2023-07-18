2 IMED officers made OSD over study report on power sector

2 IMED officers made OSD over study report on power sector

Two officers of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division have been made Officers on Special Duty (OSD).

The public administration ministry on 16 July issued a notification, making IMED Director General (Additional Secretary) SM Hamidul Haque an Officer on Special Duty.  

In another notification issued on 17 July, IMED Director Mohammad Mahidur Rahman was made OSD.

On the basis of the IMED study report, on 7 July, The Business Standard published two news items headlined "End Power Sector's Capacity Charge, repeal indemnity law: Monitoring Body" and "Corruption behind unfit foreign firms getting power project: report".

Later, different media published news on the study report, which created huge criticism against the government.

Facing a huge outcry, the IMED changed and modified its research report on the power sector.  

In the "Research Report on the Implementation Progress of Power Sector Projects" published on IMED's website, there is a review of various issues, including extensive criticism on ending capacity charge, and indemnity law.

Responding to queries at the press conference held after the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday, IMED Secretary Abul Kashem Md Mohiuddin said the explanation was given after the news in the media.

However, he did not comment regarding the OSD of the two officers.

But this time, Planning Minister M A Mannan said, "There were some irregularities. Now we are investigating. How did such things happen?"

