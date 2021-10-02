Two foreign sailors die at Chattogram port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 October, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 09:39 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Two foreign sailors have died after falling ill on a ship anchored at the Chattogram port on Thursday.

According to Chattogram port sources, the foreign ship 'MV AP Astarea' was stationed at the Alpha Anchorage outside Chattogram port. The body of one sailor was recovered from his cabin on 30 September.

Another sailor suffered from a heart attack hearing the news. He was declared dead by the doctor after being brought to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Omar Faruk, secretary of Chittagong Port Authority, said, "The local agent of the ship is preparing to send the bodies back to their home country, Ukraine, after autopsy."

Nazmul Hossain Tutul, managing director of Shoreline Services Limited, the ship's local agent, said, "Two foreign sailors of the ship have died of sudden illness. We are preparing to send the bodies back to their country after autopsy."  

 

