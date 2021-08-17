Two endangered bearcats released in Lawachara after rescue

The Department of Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation released two endangered bearcats at Lawachara National Park in Kamalganj of Moulvibazar on Tuesday.

On the basis of secret information, the members from the forest department and RAB rescued four endangered species: two bearcats, known as Binturong, one stump-tailed macaque and one Himalayan vulture from the Bird Breeding Park on Jalalia Road in Srimangal on August 4.

The two bears were released this afternoon, while the stump-tailed macaque and Himalayan vultures have been sent to Bangabandhu Safari Park in Gazipur.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, divisional officer, Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department, Moulvibazar and other officers of the Forest Department were present during the release of the bearcats.

The species is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.