Two die under falling trees during cyclone in Bhola

A man and a woman died after trees fell on them during the storm in Doulatkhan and Char Fasson upazilas of Bhola on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Monir, 30, of Hazariganj area of Char Fasson upazila and Bibi Khadiza, wife of Khadem Ali of Bhola's municipality area no. 5.

Khadiza died on the spot around 7pm during the storm caused by the approaching Cyclone Sitrang, said Zakir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Doulatkhan Police Station.

Monir was riding on his motorcycle and died around 8:30pm after a tree fell on him amid the stormy weather caused by Cyclone Sitrang, added the OC.

