Two crushed as container falls onto rickshaw in Ctg

Total two people were killed after a container fell on a rickshaw in Chattogram.

The incident occured in front of the Patenga police station in the port city's Khalpar area at around 12pm on Wednesday (10 May).

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, Patenga police station OC Jayed Nur told The Business Standard.

He said, "A lorry carrying a large container fell onto a rickshaw parked nearby our station killing two people, one passenger and the rickshaw puller, on the spot."