Two children drown in pond in Sandwip

Bangladesh

BSS
06 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 03:39 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Total two children drowned in a pond near their house at Musapur village under Sandwip upazila of the district on Friday (5 May) evening.

The victims were identified as Md Naim, 6, and his cousin Mahia, 6.

Officer-in-Charge of Sandwip police station Md Shahidul Islam said the children drowned in the pond beside their residence around 6pm.

Firemen with the help of locals rescued the victims and rushed them to the local health complex where the attending physicians declared them dead, hospital sources said.

