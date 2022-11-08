Two Chhatra Dal men sent to jail over attack on Justice Manik

A Dhaka court today sent two activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), to jail after end of their two-day remand in a case lodged over the alleged attack on former Supreme Court judge AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik.

As the remanded Lokman Hossain, member of BNP Dhaka Metropolitan South wing, and Abul Bashar, member secretary of BNP Motijheel Thana ward no. 8, were produced before the court today, Investigation Officer of the case pleaded to keep them behind the bars for proper investigation.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari accepted the plea and ordered to send them to jail.

Prior to that on Saturday (November 5), the court placed Lokman and Bashar on a two-day and one-day remand respectively.

Md Rafiqul Islam, gunman of the former Supreme Court judge, filed the case with Paltan Police Station on November 2 against 40/50 unnamed leaders and activists of BNP for attacking him, Justice Manik and his driver and vandalizing his car.

The court on Sunday ordered to send 11 accused to jail after being remanded for two days.

The 11 accused are-- Maksudur Rahman Sumit, Md Sakhawat Hossain Khan, Md Robin Khan, Md Sagor, Md Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, Md Harun Ur Rashid, Motiur Rahman, Shamim Rahman, Jamal Hossain, Ariful Islam and Abu Taher.