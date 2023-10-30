Two buses set ablaze in Gazipur, Ctg

A minibus was torched in Garibullah Mazar area under Khulshi police station around 9:30pm on Monday (30 October). Photo: TBS

Miscreants have set two buses on fire in Gazipur and Chattogram city tonight.

A passenger bus was set on fire along Gazipur-Tangail highway near Bhawal Badre Alam Government College Gazipur city on Monday night.

Confirming the incident, Bason police station Officer-in-Charge Abu Siddique told The Business Standard that miscreants set fire to a bus parked in front of Bhawal College and then fled the scene.

No casualties were reported in connection with this incident, he said, adding that appropriate legal action will be taken after investigation.

Locals said a bus of Anabil Transport was caught in a traffic jam on Gazipur-Tangail highway in front of Bhawal Badre Alam College around 8pm. Suddenly, a group of people came to the scene, poured petrol and set the bus ablaze.

Witnesses also mentioned that there were passengers on board at the moment of the incident. As soon as the bus was set ablaze, both the bus driver and the passengers swiftly evacuated the vehicle.

In Chattogram, a minibus was torched in Garibullah Mazar area under Khulshi police station around 9:30pm.

Local people said the bus had transported guests to a wedding ceremony at a community center in Garibullah Shah area.

However, the exact cause of the bus fire could not be known.

Khulshi police station Officer-in-Charge Rubel Howladar said, "A minibus was torched. We are trying to identify the individuals responsible for this incident."