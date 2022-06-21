Two bodies recovered from Netrokona flood waters

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dead bodies of two women have been recovered from the flood waters in Netrokona.

Julekha Begum drowned in flood waters at Jurail Haor in Kendua upazila of Netrokona on Tuesday (21 June).

Besides, the body of another unidentified woman was recovered from Khaggra Beel of the district's Kalmakanda upazila.

Kendua Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ali Hossain said that Julekha Begum, wife of Haresh Miah, went to Jurail Haor by boat with her sister-in-law Nazmunnahar and her children to see the flood waters on Tuesday morning.

Julekha's seven-year-old daughter Tanzina fell into the water while the boat was swaying in the strong wind. Julekha then jumped into the water to save her child.

Although Tanzina could be rescued at that time, Julekha drowned. Her body was later recovered by her relatives.

On the other hand, Kalmakanda Police Station SI Shahidul Islam said that on Tuesday morning, the locals saw the decomposed body of a woman floating in the water of Khaggra Beel of Kharnai Union and informed the police. 

Police later recovered the body and sent it to the morgue for autopsy.

"It is believed that the woman came from the north side of the hill last Thursday night. Her identity could not be confirmed yet," Shahidul said.

The locals believe that the body may have come from the Indian side, he added.

Netrokona / flood in Bangladesh

