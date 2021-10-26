Two Ansar men stabbed inside Noakhali General Hospital

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 02:33 pm

One in critical condition

Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Two on-duty Ansar members were critically injured after unknown miscreants stabbed them inside the Noakhali General Hospital on Tuesday.

The injured, Mansoor, 28, and Millat Hossain, 42, were stabbed on their stomachs with a very sharp weapon, informed Md Helal Uddin, caretaker of the hospital, to The Business Standard.

"Millat's condition is very critical now. He will soon be sent to Dhaka for better treatment," he added.

According to authorities, a number of Ansar members always remain stationed at and around the Noakhali General Hospital for security purposes.

Around 11:15am today, some miscreants tried to enter the hospital forcibly with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, but were stopped at the gate.

When barred, the miscreants started beating and stabbing the Ansar members. They fled the scene soon after the attack.

