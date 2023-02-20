Twitter terminates PM Hasina's fake but verified account 

Twitter has suspended a fake account with a blue verified check mark claiming to be the official page of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The fake account @Sheikh_HasinaBD created an uproar on social media when it was reported on Friday.

Later, The Bangladesh government released a statement denying that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had an account on Twitter or any other social media site.

"It has been observed that a Twitter account is being promoted as the official account of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. However, this is not true at all," said Hasan Jahid Tushar, deputy press secretary of the Prime Minister, on Friday (17 February).

#Twitter has suspended an account in the name of Bangladesh Prime Minister #SheikhHasina which was fake but verified with a blue tick. The fake but verified twitter account @Sheikh_HasinaBD created an uproar on social media when it was reported on Friday. pic.twitter.com/Owdcsb2SG0— IANS (@ians_india) February 19, 2023

Earlier, in 2019 the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) had arrested some people for creating fake profiles of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members on Facebook. They were charged with spreading rumours and false propaganda using the fake accounts and extorting money using fraudulent means.

Twitter's new policy grants a state leader or head of government the grey checkmark, which shows over his or her name on the microblogging network, which was recently bought by Elon Musk.

On Twitter, a grey tick represents a government official, institution, or international organisation.