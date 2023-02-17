Twitter account in PM's name is fake, warns PM office

A twitter account with a blue verified check mark claiming to be the official page of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is actually fake, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

"It has been observed that a Twitter account is being promoted as the official account of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. However, this is not true at all," said Hasan Jahid Tushar, deputy press secretary of the Prime Minister, on Friday (17 February).

He also noted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not have any account on Facebook, Twitter or any other social media.

He requested all to be aware of this matter without being confused.