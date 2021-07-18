Twin brothers drown in Rangpur

Twin brothers drowned while playing on a boat in a canal next to their house at Mithapukur upazila's Shampur village in Rangpur on Sunday morning.

The deceased are Hasan Ahmed and Hossain, 9, sons of Rabiul Islam of Shampur village in Kafrikhal union of Mithapukur upazila.

According to family and locals, the two boys went out to play together after having breakfast in the morning and their parents started searching for them when they were taking too much time than usual to return home. Later, the locals found the bodies of the twins in the canal at around 11 am.

Mohammad Zakir Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mithapukur Police Station, said being informed, police reached the spot and handed over the bodies of the two children to their families.