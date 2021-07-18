Twin brothers drown in Rangpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 05:30 pm

Related News

Twin brothers drown in Rangpur

The deceased are Hasan Ahmed and Hossain, 9, sons of Rabiul Islam of Shampur village in Kafrikhal union of Mithapukur upazila.

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 05:30 pm
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Twin brothers drowned while playing on a boat in a canal next to their house at Mithapukur upazila's Shampur village in Rangpur on Sunday morning.

The deceased are Hasan Ahmed and Hossain, 9, sons of Rabiul Islam of Shampur village in Kafrikhal union of Mithapukur upazila.

According to family and locals, the two boys went out to play together after having breakfast in the morning and their parents started searching for them when they were taking too much time than usual to return home. Later, the locals found the bodies of the twins in the canal at around 11 am.

Mohammad Zakir Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mithapukur Police Station, said being informed, police reached the spot and handed over the bodies of the two children to their families.

Top News

drown / Rangpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners