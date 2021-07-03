Trust to be formed to ensure welfare of artistes

Bangladesh

A session inside Bangladesh Parliament. Photo: UNB
A session inside Bangladesh Parliament. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Film Artistes' Welfare Trust Bill, 2021 aiming to ensure the welfare of actors and actresses as well as provide financial support to insolvent and ailing artistes was passed in Parliament on Saturday.

Information Minister Mohammad Hasan Mahmud moved the Bill and it was passed by voice vote.

The main objectives of the bill are to ensure the welfare of film actors and actresses, providing financial support to insolvent, incapable and ailing artistes, necessary assistance to the family members in the case of death of an artiste, and implementing other programmes to be taken by the trust.

There will be a 13-member board, headed by the information minister, as its chairman to run the trust while a managing director will be there to act as the executive chief of the trust.

The tenure of the members will be three years from their appointment date.

The office of the Board will be in Dhaka. It will hold at least one meeting after every four months.

The trust can receive grants and loans for its operation with prior permission.

