Truck set on fire in Sitakunda

A truck was set on fire on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway near Bhatiari Portlink container depot in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram on early Friday (24 November).

Confirming the incident, Faujdarhat police outpost Sub-Inspector Samiur Rahman of told The Business Standard that some masked people set fire to the truck standing on the side of the highway.

Quoting eyewitnesses, he said the masked men also broke the truck's roof.

Legal action will be taken over the incident, he added.