Truck kills one in Dhaka

A man has been killed and one other injured in a road accident in Dhaka's Ramna area.

The incident took place in front of the capital's Officer's Club building at around 8am on Monday.

The deceased, Nur Alam, 35, was a rickshaw van driver, confirmed Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

He said, "Nur was run over by a cement-laden truck. He was declared dead by the on-duty doctors upon arrival.

"Meanwhile, the injured, 40-year-old Tuhin Hossain, is in stable condition and undergoing treatment at the hospital."

