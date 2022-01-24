Truck kills one in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 01:30 pm

Related News

Truck kills one in Dhaka

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 01:30 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

A man has been killed and one other injured in a road accident in Dhaka's Ramna area.

The incident took place in front of the capital's Officer's Club building at around 8am on Monday.

The deceased, Nur Alam, 35, was a rickshaw van driver, confirmed Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

He said, "Nur was run over by a cement-laden truck. He was declared dead by the on-duty doctors upon arrival.

"Meanwhile, the injured, 40-year-old Tuhin Hossain, is in stable condition and undergoing treatment at the hospital."
 

Top News

Dhaka / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

53m | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

3h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

4h | Interviews
Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

20h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

20h | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

20h | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

4
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Estimated cost of Dhaka Subway
Infrastructure

Dhaka Subway: Traffic woes to be eased further by 2030