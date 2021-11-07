Truck, covered van strike to continue

Bangladesh Covered Van-Truck-Prime Mover Goods Transport Owners Association has announced that the ongoing strike in protest against the latest hike in fuel prices will continue.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the office of the association in Tejgaon on Sunday.

The association took the decision to fulfil their three-point demand including the withdrawal of fuel price hike and increased toll on Jamuna and Muktarpur bridges.

Abdul Motaleb, additional secretary general of Bangladesh Covered Van-Truck-Prime Mover Goods Transport Owners Association, said that the transport of goods across the country will remain closed indefinitely until the three-point demand is met.

"Those who used to pay Tk15,000 for freight from Dhaka to Chittagong will have to pay Tk18,000 if the fuel price goes up. But they will not pay, because the government has fixed our fare, so the withdrawal of hiked price of oil is the only way out," he said.

He further said that they were forced to continue the strike as they have not had any formal talks with the government regarding this so far.

The government hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global market for crude oil. In response, transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the hike.

Commuters had to face a harrowing situation since Friday due to the indefinite nationwide transport strike.