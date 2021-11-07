Truck, covered van strike to continue

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 06:18 pm

Related News

Truck, covered van strike to continue

Bangladesh Covered Van-Truck-Prime Mover Goods Transport Owners Association took the decision to fulfill their three-point demand

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 06:18 pm
Truck, covered van strike to continue

Bangladesh Covered Van-Truck-Prime Mover Goods Transport Owners Association has announced that the ongoing strike in protest against the latest hike in fuel prices will continue.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the office of the association in Tejgaon on Sunday.

The association took the decision to fulfil their three-point demand including the withdrawal of fuel price hike and increased toll on Jamuna and Muktarpur bridges.

Abdul Motaleb, additional secretary general of Bangladesh Covered Van-Truck-Prime Mover Goods Transport Owners Association, said that the transport of goods across the country will remain closed indefinitely until the three-point demand is met. 

"Those who used to pay Tk15,000 for freight from Dhaka to Chittagong will have to pay Tk18,000 if the fuel price goes up. But they will not pay, because the government has fixed our fare, so the withdrawal of hiked price of oil is the only way out," he said. 

He further said that they were forced to continue the strike as they have not had any formal talks with the government regarding this so far. 

The government hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global market for crude oil. In response, transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the hike.

Commuters had to face a harrowing situation since Friday due to the indefinite nationwide transport strike.

Top News

Truck Strike / Fuel price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1h | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1h | Videos
Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

1h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022
Telecom

Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022