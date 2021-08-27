Ten killed as trawler capsizes in B’baria, many missing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 August, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 08:13 pm

Ten killed as trawler capsizes in B’baria, many missing

The collision occurred around 5pm, police said

TBS Report
27 August, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 08:13 pm
Representational image: Collected
Representational image: Collected

Ten people drowned while many others feared missing as a trawler with passengers on board capsized after being hit by a sand laden trawler in Laiska canal of Sadar upazila in Brahmanbaria on Friday.

Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately, cops said.

Besides, seven others were rescued and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, said Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Model Police Station Md Emranul Islam.

The trawler with more than 100 passengers capsized as the collision occurred around 5pm, he said.

Police and men from Fire Service and Civil Defence have rushed to the spot and operating the rescue operation, the OC said.

