Trawler sinks after collision with launch in Dhaleshwari

A trawler has sunk after a launch collided with it in Dhaleshwari River in Dharmaganj area of Fatullah police station area in Narayanganj.

The accident took place around 8:30am on Wednesday morning, reports Somoy News.

Upon receiving the news, the fire service and the Coast Guard started the rescue work, confirmed Deputy Assistant Director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defense Abdullah Al Arefin.

However, the whereabouts of the missing trawler could not be ascertained till 12:15pm. Most of the passengers in the trawler were garment workers, he added.

He said most of the passengers were able to swim ashore but at least 10 passengers are still missing.

He said the trawler was going to Dharmaganj ghat from Baktabali ghat with passengers. The trawler collided with the passenger launch as it could not be seen clearly due to dense fog.

Immediately the trawler sank in the river.

Relatives are crowding the shores of Dhaleshwari in search of the missing after the accident.