Trawler sinks after collision with launch in Dhaleshwari

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 01:27 pm

Related News

Trawler sinks after collision with launch in Dhaleshwari

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 01:27 pm
Photo: Coast Guard
Photo: Coast Guard

A trawler has sunk after a launch collided with it in Dhaleshwari River in Dharmaganj area of Fatullah police station area in Narayanganj.

The accident took place around 8:30am on Wednesday morning, reports Somoy News.

Upon receiving the news, the fire service and the Coast Guard started the rescue work, confirmed Deputy Assistant Director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defense Abdullah Al Arefin.

However, the whereabouts of the missing trawler could not be ascertained till 12:15pm. Most of the passengers in the trawler were garment workers, he added.

He said most of the passengers were able to swim ashore but at least 10 passengers are still missing.

He said the trawler was going to Dharmaganj ghat from Baktabali ghat with passengers. The trawler collided with the passenger launch as it could not be seen clearly due to dense fog.

Immediately the trawler sank in the river.

Relatives are crowding the shores of Dhaleshwari in search of the missing after the accident.

Top News

trawler sinks / Coast guard / missing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A male blackbuck

Blackbuck: The long-lost antelope

1h | Earth
An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

2h | Earth
Representation Image. Photo TBS

Banks in stock market: Shot in the arm or recipe for disaster?

2h | Panorama
Picture: Collected

Will the riverfront become visible from the Buriganga again?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chottogram's white tiger

Chottogram's white tiger

1h | Videos
Bangladesh win first-ever Test against New Zealand

Bangladesh win first-ever Test against New Zealand

1h | Videos
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan

1h | Videos
Karnaphuli shrinking due to pollution

Karnaphuli shrinking due to pollution

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership