Trawler carrying 31 Rohingyas, 2 BGP members returns to Myanmar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 06:59 pm

Related News

Trawler carrying 31 Rohingyas, 2 BGP members returns to Myanmar

The trawler, which had been stranded since Friday morning due to engine failure, left the island around 5pm once the engine was operational again.

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 06:59 pm
There were 31 Rohingyas on board, including 10 men, 10 women, and 11 children. Additionally, there were two BGP members, one a captain and the other a sergeant. Photo: Collected
There were 31 Rohingyas on board, including 10 men, 10 women, and 11 children. Additionally, there were two BGP members, one a captain and the other a sergeant. Photo: Collected

A trawler carrying 31 Rohingyas and two members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP), which had drifted to Saint Martin's Island due to bad weather, has returned to Myanmar.

The trawler, which had been stranded since Friday morning due to engine failure, left the island around 5pm once the engine was operational again.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Subedar Sanowar Hossain, stationed at Saint Martin's Island, confirmed the departure of the trawler with 33 individuals on board.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The trawler drifted to the island due to adverse weather conditions and a malfunctioning engine. In the afternoon, it resumed its journey back to Myanmar," said Hossain.

Saint Martin's Island Union Chairman Mujibur Rahman also confirmed that the trawler had arrived at the island on Friday morning.

"There were 31 Rohingyas on board, including 10 men, 10 women, and 11 children. Additionally, there were two BGP members, one a captain and the other a sergeant, both armed.

"The Rohingyas informed us that the trawler had departed from Maungdaw on Thursday afternoon and was en route to a Myanmar Navy ship, which would then take them to Sittwe. However, the trawler's engine failed, and it drifted to the island due to heavy rain and storms," Rahman said.

Rohingya / Saint Martin's Island / Myanmar / BGP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

9h | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

11h | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

11h | Mode
An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

22h | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

23h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

1d | Videos
Putin-Xi is in Conference to strengthen anti-Western alliance

Putin-Xi is in Conference to strengthen anti-Western alliance

34m | Videos