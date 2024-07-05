Trawler carrying 31 Rohingyas, 2 BGP members returns to Myanmar

There were 31 Rohingyas on board, including 10 men, 10 women, and 11 children. Additionally, there were two BGP members, one a captain and the other a sergeant. Photo: Collected

A trawler carrying 31 Rohingyas and two members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP), which had drifted to Saint Martin's Island due to bad weather, has returned to Myanmar.

The trawler, which had been stranded since Friday morning due to engine failure, left the island around 5pm once the engine was operational again.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Subedar Sanowar Hossain, stationed at Saint Martin's Island, confirmed the departure of the trawler with 33 individuals on board.

"The trawler drifted to the island due to adverse weather conditions and a malfunctioning engine. In the afternoon, it resumed its journey back to Myanmar," said Hossain.

Saint Martin's Island Union Chairman Mujibur Rahman also confirmed that the trawler had arrived at the island on Friday morning.

"There were 31 Rohingyas on board, including 10 men, 10 women, and 11 children. Additionally, there were two BGP members, one a captain and the other a sergeant, both armed.

"The Rohingyas informed us that the trawler had departed from Maungdaw on Thursday afternoon and was en route to a Myanmar Navy ship, which would then take them to Sittwe. However, the trawler's engine failed, and it drifted to the island due to heavy rain and storms," Rahman said.