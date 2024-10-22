Travel ban imposed on ex-MP Prince

Former Pabna-5 lawmaker Golam Faruk Kahndakar Prince. Photo: Collected
Former Pabna-5 lawmaker Golam Faruk Kahndakar Prince. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today (22 October) imposed travel ban on former Pabna-5 lawmaker Golam Faruk Kahndakar Prince over graft allegations.

Acting judge Ibrahim Miah of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court passed the order, allowing a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Deputy Director Md Fazlul Haque of the ACC filed the plea, while public prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam moved the petition before the court.

The ACC in its plea said it is probing allegations of amassing huge illegal wealth through corruption and misuse of power, against the former lawmaker. He is now trying to escape the country to evade justice and a ban on his travel should be imposed, it added.

Meanwhile, the same court also imposed travel ban on Sonali Life Insurance Limited chairman Mostafa Golam Quddus and seven other officials over graft allegations.

The seven other people, who have been barred from traveling abroad are - directors Foujia Qamrun Tania, Mostafa Qamrus Sobhan, Shafia Sobhan Chowdhury, Tasnia Qamrun Anika, Fajilatun Nesa, Nur-e-Hafsa, and chief executive officer Mir Kashem Bin Aman.

