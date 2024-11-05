Travel ban imposed on ex-MP Mannan

Bangladesh

BSS
05 November, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 04:57 pm

Related News

Travel ban imposed on ex-MP Mannan

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions judge Md Jakir Hossain passed the order, allowing a plea of the ACC

BSS
05 November, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 04:57 pm
Former Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh secretary general Major (retd) Abdul Mannan. Photo: Collected
Former Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh secretary general Major (retd) Abdul Mannan. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today (5 November) imposed travel ban on former lawmaker and former secretary general of Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, Major (retd) Abdul Mannan over corruption allegations.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions judge Md Jakir Hossain passed the order, allowing a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Deputy Assistant Director of the anti-graft body Mohammad Shamim Khandaker filed the plea with the court.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The ACC in its plea said Mannan, during his term as the chairman of Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Limited (BIFC), had sanctioned Tk8 crore loan for Telecom Service Limited and embezzled the money, showing that it was disbursed accordingly.

The former lawmaker is trying to escape the country to evade justice, the petitioner added.

Abdul Mannan / MP / travel ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

21m | Videos
Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

56m | Videos
Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

2h | Videos
Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

3h | Videos