Travel ban imposed on ex-MP Mannan

A Dhaka court today (5 November) imposed travel ban on former lawmaker and former secretary general of Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, Major (retd) Abdul Mannan over corruption allegations.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions judge Md Jakir Hossain passed the order, allowing a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Deputy Assistant Director of the anti-graft body Mohammad Shamim Khandaker filed the plea with the court.

The ACC in its plea said Mannan, during his term as the chairman of Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Limited (BIFC), had sanctioned Tk8 crore loan for Telecom Service Limited and embezzled the money, showing that it was disbursed accordingly.

The former lawmaker is trying to escape the country to evade justice, the petitioner added.