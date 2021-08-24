US-Bangla to operate regular flights to Muscat from 1 Sept

Transport

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 06:43 pm

Related News

US-Bangla to operate regular flights to Muscat from 1 Sept

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 06:43 pm
US-Bangla to operate regular flights to Muscat from 1 Sept

US-Bangla Airlines has decided to operate regular flights on Dhaka-Muscat-Dhaka route from 1 September. 

The private carrier will operate direct flights from Dhaka to Muscat on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. For the rest of the days, flights from Dhaka will go to Muscat via Chattogram.  

At the same time, direct flights between Muscat and Dhaka will be available on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday while the flights will travel to Dhaka via Chattogram on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. 

According to the Oman Civil Aviation Authority directives, in addition to Omani citizens, those who live in Oman permanently, have valid visas, and are eligible for on arrival visas will be able to travel to the country. 

Bangladesh / Top News

US Bangla / Muscat / Oman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

4h | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

23h | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 