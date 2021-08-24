US-Bangla to operate regular flights to Muscat from 1 Sept

US-Bangla Airlines has decided to operate regular flights on Dhaka-Muscat-Dhaka route from 1 September.

The private carrier will operate direct flights from Dhaka to Muscat on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. For the rest of the days, flights from Dhaka will go to Muscat via Chattogram.

At the same time, direct flights between Muscat and Dhaka will be available on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday while the flights will travel to Dhaka via Chattogram on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

According to the Oman Civil Aviation Authority directives, in addition to Omani citizens, those who live in Oman permanently, have valid visas, and are eligible for on arrival visas will be able to travel to the country.